ITANAGAR, 16 May: The state’s Information Technology & Communication Department, in collaboration with the National e-Governance Division (NeGD) of the union Electronics & Information Technology Ministry, conducted a workshop on ‘myScheme, Digilocker and EntityLocker’ here on Friday.

myScheme (https://www.myscheme.gov.in/) is a national platform that aims to offer one-stop search and discovery of government schemes. It provides an innovative, technology-based solution to discover scheme information based on the eligibility of the citizen. It helps citizens in finding the rightgovernment schemes and provides right guidance on how to apply.

The workshop, which was attended by OSD to IT Manjunath R and IT Director Neelam Yapin, saw the participation of more than 80 senior government officers and officials from various departments. The workshop was aimed at building awareness and capacity among government officers regarding the citizen-centric digital platform.

Manjunath R highlighted the benefits of mySchemeportal and emphasised the need for such a platform, “which will immensely benefit the targeted beneficiaries in obtaining the right information on government schemes of both central and state governments on a single online portal.”

A team of experts from the NeGD demonstrated the practical tools for onboarding schemes on the myScheme portal.

Sessions on Digilocker (https://www.digilocker.gov.in/) and EntityLocker (https://entity.digilocker.gov.in/) were also conducted by experts from the NeGD for issuance and verification of documents and certificates digitally, thus eliminating the use of physical documents.

Digilocker provides an individual with a secure account for accessing and managing their authentic government-issued digital documents and certificates. EntityLocker provides the same to entities, organisations and MSMEs. They also facilitate government departments, organisations, and academic institutes to securely verify documents and certificates.