FTI’s apathy towards its students

For nearly a week, 45 students studying at the Film & Television Institute’s (FTI) Arunachal campus in Jote have been protesting the lack of basic infrastructure and amenities on campus. The students are on an academic halt, marking the second such stoppage in as many months. The FTI campus was relocated from its temporary arrangement in Itanagar township to its permanent location at Jote, more than two hours away from the main town, in March 2025. Assurances were made by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), the executing agency, to complete the infrastructure, following which it was shifted to the permanent location.

But there were no facilities, forcing students to protest.

Despite the CPWD providing a timeline to the FTI, stating that the campus infrastructure would be completed by 2024, work remains unfinished.

Now, following the protest, the CPWD reportedly has promised to complete all infrastructure projects, which are currently in various stages of completion, by 31 August. At least 12 infrastructure projects are pending, including the girls’ hostel, classroom theatre, sound facilities, dining hall, and administrative blocks.

The total cost of the infrastructure development project is Rs 125 crores, of which the FTI has released Rs 85 crores to the CPWD.

The students are understandably upset, as assurances from the authorities have yielded few results. Their demands are simple and basic – provision of clean drinking water, 24/7 electricity, power backup, campus security, functioning classrooms, and digital access. No student should have to protest for basic facilities. The failure of the government and the FTI is evident to all.

Jote, if given the right facilities, could become one of the most beautiful campuses, but for now the students are struggling. Opening an institution without providing basic facilities is akin to cheating the students. They could have attended better institutions with better facilities. A prestigious institution’s name is not enough if its facilities do not live up to the promise.