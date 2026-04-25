The Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF) has escalated its opposition to the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act (APFRA), 1978 by deciding to boycott the high-powered committee (HPC), which is scheduled to meet soon.

This latest move indicates that all is not well, and underscores a deepening standoff between the ACF and the state government over the framing of rules under the controversial law.

The ACF has cited the government’s silence on its two key demands as the trigger for its boycott of the HPC. These demands include expansion of the committee and repeal or modification of the Act. The forum argues that the HPC lacks the authority to address its core demand – the repeal of the law.

The ACF has maintained a longstanding opposition to the APFRA, calling for its repeal for nearly five decades.

The HPC has also witnessed protests earlier, including during its previous meeting on 19 March. The ACF alleges that the committee is structurally biased and lacks proportional representation, with groups supporting the Act dominating its composition. According to the forum, the process amounts to a ‘forcible imposition’ of the law.

The ACF has now announced a statewide protest on 30 April to mobilise public opposition, even as the government appears to be moving swiftly to frame the rules. It would be prudent not to rush the HPC’s work. The voices of minority groups, who are likely to be most affected, must be heard in a fair and meaningful manner.