The selection of three entrepreneurs from Arunachal Pradesh among the top 50 in a flagship incubation programme sends a positive signal. It reflects how many young people are making a remarkable shift towards entrepreneurship, transforming not only their own career trajectories but also creating opportunities for others.

Backed by the North Eastern Council, the initiative highlights a growing institutional push to nurture grassroots innovation. In recent years, the region has witnessed a significant surge in such support, encouraging local talent to explore sustainable and scalable ventures.

Entrepreneurs like Tater Maga are redefining agro-processing by blending indigenous knowledge with modern market strategies. By focusing on millet-based products and forest produce, such efforts reflect a broader shift towards traditional practices that are both sustainable and health-oriented. These entrepreneurs are also strengthening rural economies by connecting farmers directly to markets.

Oyom Siram embodies the transformative power of micro-entrepreneurship. Her journey from homemade products to a recognised enterprise underscores the crucial role of women in driving rural economic change. Meanwhile, Katung Boria represents a new wave of professionals moving beyond conventional career paths into entrepreneurship. His platform, Slot Allot, demonstrates how local innovation can address everyday needs while tapping into the Northeast’s potential within India’s growing digital economy.

However, these success stories also reveal a critical gap – many entrepreneurs continue to operate with limited infrastructure and restricted market access. Incubation programmes must therefore go beyond one-time recognition, ensuring sustained funding, mentorship, and consistent policy support to help these ventures truly thrive.