Public meeting on proposed WHS Thembang

THEMBANG, 22 May: A public meeting on the measures to be undertaken at the Thembang fortified village, which is currently on the final tentative list of World Heritage Sites (WHS) of the UNESCO, was held here on Thursday.

Chairing the meeting, Dirang ADC Choiki Dondup urged the Local Consultative Committee (LCC) to prepare a comprehensive master plan in consultation with the Research Department, “ensuring adherence to all prescribe guidelines.”

He assured the villagers of complete transparency during the heritage site development work while maintaining high quality, and urged them to maintain cleanliness in the village and refrain from illegal tree felling.

Research Department Deputy Director Bultan Dutta shed light on the comprehensive site management plan, and addressed the doubts of the villagers and other participants. He emphasised the need to constitute a “local-level heritage cell” for smooth implementation of the site management work.

Research Department Assistant Director Radhe Yampi, Thembang CO Moyir Kato, ZPM Jam Tsering, members of the LCC, senior leaders, PRI members, villagers and other stakeholders also shared their inputs during the meeting.

The local administration and nodal departments addressed various queries raised by the public, ensuring clarity and engagement on the proposed heritage site development works. (DIPRO)