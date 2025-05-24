Call for peaceful dialogue over SUMP

Editor,

In a significant show of resistance, thousands of indigenous villagers from Siang district gathered in Begging to protest against the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) and the deployment of central armed police forces. This marks the sixth such demonstration by project-affected families under the banner of the Siang Indigenous Farmers’ Forum (SIFF), highlighting growing concerns over the project’s impact on their lives and environment.

The protest, captured in a video shared by The Arunachal Times, shows a large crowd of people, many wearing traditional attire, gathered in a lush, green area. The scene is one of peaceful assembly, with participants from all age groups expressing their opposition to the project. The deployment of paramilitary forces ahead of a pre-feasibility survey has further escalated tensions, prompting calls for the government to reconsider its approach.

Local leaders and activists, including Ebo Mili, a prominent environmental lawyer and member of the SIFF, have voiced strong objections to the project. Mili, who was previously arrested for his opposition to hydroelectric dams in the region, emphasised the genuine fears of the local populace. “The land in Siang consists of loose sedimentary rocks and lies in seismic zone V, making it unsuitable for dam construction,” he stated, referencing a 2014 Gauhati High Court ruling that mandates adherence to legal protocols and prioritises the safety of affected communities.

The indigenous communities, particularly the Adi tribe, fear that the project could submerge over 300 villages, including the district headquarters of Yingkiong, leading to significant displacement and loss of livelihoods. They argue that the project’s necessity is questionable, given that existing dams in China along the Yarlung Tsangpo have not disrupted the Siang River’s flow into Arunachal Pradesh. Moreover, they claim that the Siang district administration has allegedly misused gram sabha signatures to fabricate consent, violating the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers Act, 2006.

In light of these concerns, there is an urgent call for the government to engage in meaningful dialogue with the affected communities. The deployment of troops has been perceived as an aggressive move that undermines the peaceful nature of the protests and escalates the situation unnecessarily. Instead, stakeholders advocate a resolution that respects the rights and voices of the indigenous people.

It is imperative that the government listens to the voices of the indigenous people and refrains from deploying troops. The resolution of all controversial issues should be pursued through peaceful dialogue, ensuring that the concerns of the local communities are addressed. The SUMP, while potentially beneficial for national security and energy production, must not come at the expense of the environment and the wellbeing of its residents. A collaborative approach that incorporates the input of all stakeholders is essential to find a sustainable and just solution.

Kabir