Misguiding of Arunachali student during CUET

Editor,

I write this letter to the Assam chief minister with a heavy heart, reflecting the anguish and helplessness of a young student from Arunachal Pradesh who missed his Common University Entrance Test (CUET) at Lahowal College, Dibrugarh, on 22 May due to the exploitation and misguidance by two local Tempo drivers.

This young aspirant, unfamiliar with the geography of Dibrugarh and full of hope for a better future, was taken advantage of by individuals who saw his vulnerability as an opportunity to extort money. Demands for Rs 300 – nearly eight times the standard fare – were made by the drivers, who not only delayed his journey but shattered his dream of higher education.

Despite waking up early and trying his best to reach the exam centre on time, the student was misled, overcharged, and ultimately arrived just ten minutes late, only to find the gates closed. His tears outside the gate spoke volumes about the betrayal, not just by two individuals, but by a system that failed to protect him.

This heartbreaking incident raises serious concerns:

# Why are students from remote regions, especially the Northeast, still vulnerable in their own country?

# Why is there no regulated, student-friendly transport system in place during national-level examinations?

# Why aren’t local authorities sensitised to assist students travelling from outside the state?

We applaud the development and progress Assam is making under its CM’s leadership. However, such incidents create an atmosphere of alienation among fellow citizens of the Northeast and tarnish the image of Assam as a welcoming and inclusive state.

We request that the following actions be taken:

Immediate inquiry into the incident and identification of the Tempo drivers involved.

2 Strict regulations for transport services near examination centres, especially during national tests like CUET, NEET, and JEE.

Special helpdesks or volunteers at transit points and exam centres to assist students coming from outside the district or state. A re-evaluation mechanism for students who miss exams due to verified cases of misguidance or exploitation. Public awareness campaigns to sensitise local service providers about the needs and rights of students and visitors from other states.

A bright student has lost a year, not because he was careless, but because he trusted the system. Let us not allow such stories to repeat.

The CM’s swift intervention will not only bring justice to this student but will also restore the faith of people from neighbouring states in the fairness and inclusiveness of Assam.

Bage Kamsi,

Chairman,

Wake Up Arunachal Volunteers