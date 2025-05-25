Baloch journalist killed in Pakistan, PEC demands authentic probe

GENEVA, 24 May: Expressing shock and dismay over the killing of journalist Abdul Latif Baloch in front of his wife and children, the global media safety and rights body, Press Emblem Campaign (PEC) demanded a thorough probe into the incident of murder and bring the culprits to justice.

Abdul Latif (55), who was associated with ‘Daily Intekhab’ as well as ‘Aaj News,’ was shot dead early on Saturday morning in Mashkay in Awaran locality of Balochistan in western Pakistan. The family and his colleagues claim that the brave and committed journalist was killed by Pakistani state-sponsored militia.

“We mourn the untimely demise of Abdul Latif Baloch and urge the authorities concerned to launch an authentic probe to nab the perpetrators for necessary punishments under the law. He becomes the 65th journo-victims across the globe since 1 January this year,” said Blaise Lempen, president of PEC, adding that Balochistan province continues to witness a conflict situation as the Baloch nationals hit the streets demanding freedom from Pakistan and Islamabad suppressing their movement with forces.

PEC’s south and southeast Asia representative Nava Thakuria informed that a few weeks back, four members of Abdul Latif’s family were also abducted and later killed by security forces. The Pakistan authorities are yet to acknowledge the deaths and even avoided any investigation.

The trouble-torn country earlier lost Sindhi journalist Allah Dino Shar to assailants on 11 April, 2025 in Khairpur locality. Last year, Pakistan witnessed the murder of 12 mediapersons in different parts of the country.