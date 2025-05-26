Beware of fake online garment sellers

Editor,

Through your Readers’ Forum I would like to tell the people all over India that the rise of online shopping has brought convenience, but it has also opened doors for fraudulent entities preying on unsuspecting buyers.

One such example is Wintage Garments, a so-called online male garments distributor aggressively promoting itself on social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram. With alluring offers and flashy advertisements, this entity is nothing but a scam, designed to deceive and loot innocent customers.

It is alarming that Wintage Garments and similar fake companies are exploiting the trust of the public, leaving many cheated and helpless. These fraudulent sellers often use attractive deals to lure buyers, only to deliver substandard products, if anything at all, or disappear after receiving payments. Such scams are rampant, and the absence of regulation on social media market places makes it easier for these fraudsters to operate. The hard-earned money of honest buyers is at stake, and it is high time we raised awareness about this growing menace.

To stay safe, I urge the public to exercise caution and stick to trusted e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, which offer buyer protection and reliable customer service. Always verify the authenticity of online sellers, check reviews, and avoid transactions through unsecured payment methods or unverified websites.

Let us spread the word and protect our community from falling victim to such scams.

A concerned citizen