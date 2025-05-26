Run-of-river projects better than damming the Siang

Editor,

As India marches towards energy security and development, the question is not whether we need power but how we generate it. The 10,000 mw dam proposed on the Siang River in Arunachal Pradesh has been touted as a landmark hydroelectric leap. But as we weigh the benefits, it becomes clear: there is a better way forward – one that respects both the river’s natural spirit and the people who live alongside it.

Instead of submerging thousands of hectares and displacing entire communities under a monolithic reservoir, I propose a chain of run-of-the-river (RoR) hydroelectric plants. These systems divert a portion of the river’s flow through turbines, then return it – leaving the river largely free-flowing.

Deployed strategically along the Siang’s length, these plants can generate comparable energy-over 40 TWh annually, without the catastrophic cost of a dam breach, silt build-up, or drowned forests.

India has more than 5,000 large dams, many of which were once heralded as monuments to progress. But decades of evidence now tell a sobering story:

The Tehri dam displaced over 1,00,000 people, flooded centuries-old settlements, and still faces siltation and seismic risk.

The Sardar Sarovar dam promised irrigation and energy but has seen massive cost overruns, ecosystem damage, and failed rehabilitation for tens of thousands displaced.

The Farakka barrage, meant to aid navigation and irrigation, disrupted the Ganges’ flow, worsened floods, and caused sedimentation problems as far as Bangladesh.

In many cases, promised benefits – power generation, irrigation, flood control – fell short, while irreversible environmental and human losses mounted.

And crucially, these dams have limited flexibility for modern energy systems. Once built, their environmental and social costs become permanent.

A large dam would displace thousands, mostly from tribal and forest-dependent communities, forever altering their relationship with the land. Run-of-river projects, by contrast, require minimal land acquisition, are modular, and can be built around existing settlements.

This model encourages local employment, micro-economies, and even community ownership of power plants – a shift from forced sacrifice to inclusive development.

The Siang is not just a river – it is a living ecological corridor, carrying sediments and life from the Himalayas to the Brahmaputra. A mega-dam blocks fish migration, alters water chemistry, and traps sediment vital to downstream fertility.

RoR systems preserve this balance, and if designed with fish ladders and minimum flow mandates, they can operate in harmony with nature, not against it.

While RoR plants may have a slightly higher upfront cost per megawatt, they avoid massive resettlement and compensation packages; minimize risk in earthquake-prone zones; offer faster, phased deployment, meaning that power comes online sooner.

They also spread risk: if one plant needs maintenance, others continue producing power – unlike a single dam, where failure or shutdown means total blackout.

And unlike older dams, they are future-compatible – they can adapt to changing flow patterns, integrate with smart grids, or evolve into hybrid energy clusters with floating solar or in-stream tech.

The future is even more promising. In-stream hydrokinetic turbines – installed directly in river currents – promise truly non-invasive power. While still in a primordial stage of deployment, especially in Himalayan rivers, this tech is advancing fast. The Siang’s powerful, consistent flow makes it a prime candidate for pilot projects, laying the groundwork for a dam-free energy revolution.

Development need not mean destruction. We can power our homes, schools, and industries without silencing the Siang’s roar. A chain of RoR plants, paired with future-ready in-stream systems, protects biodiversity, respects indigenous communities, and delivers reliable power – all while preserving one of India’s last free-flowing giants.

Let us choose wisely. Let the Siang flow – not just as water, but as an example.

Anonymous