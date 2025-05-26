Pul visits children’s shelter home

NAMSAI, 25 May: Women and Child Development Minister Dasanglu Pul on Sunday visited the under-construction Vatsalya Sadan in Namsai, a dedicated shelter project for children in need of care and protection. Reviewing the progress of the facility, she reiterated the government’s commitment to social welfare.

“Vatsalya Sadan (Home of Parental Love) is envisioned as a safe, nurturing space where children in distress can find security, healing, and dignity,” she said, and expressed hope that the project would be completed on time.

“The welfare of our most vulnerable citizens, especially children, must be at the heart of our development efforts. We are committed to building compassionate infrastructure that truly uplifts lives,” Pul added.

MLA Namchoom, Namsai Deputy Commissioner CR Khampa, SP S Thinley, and other senior officials accompanied the minister.

Later, the minister paid tribute to the legacy of Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar during a state-level seminar held in Namsai, describing her as “one of India’s greatest women leaders whose life of courage, wisdom, and service continues to inspire generations.”

Speaking at the event, Pul said, “Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar’s life is a timeless example of fearless leadership, compassion, and empowerment. Her story should be part of every child’s education.”

The minister also inaugurated an exhibition on the sidelines of the seminar, which featured stalls highlighting Arunachal Pradesh’ rich cultural heritage and indigenous craftsmanship.

“I am glad to inaugurate the exhibition showcasing the creativity and resilience of our communities. It reflects the unique traditions that we must preserve and promote,” she added.

The event was attended also by Namsai MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom, state BJP vice president Tarh Tarak and BJP Mahila Morcha president Kohman Lungphi Ngemu.