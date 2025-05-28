Make Rani village drug-free: DC

PASIGHAT, 27 May: East Siang Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu appealed to all the stakeholders of the district to make Rani village – the largest village of the district – “a drug-free village” during a district-level NCORD meeting held here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, which was conducted to chalk out a comprehensive strategy to counter the menace of drug abuse in the district, the DC reviewed the implementation of the measures undertaken and progress achieved to eliminate drug abuse and stop peddlers in the district. He appreciated the efforts of the NCORD team and the village’s anti-drug warriors led by its president T Darang.

Earlier, the NCORD members apprised the DC of the present scenario of drug-related occurrences in the district.

The NCORD team stated that many obstacles still remain as there are still large numbers of drug users and peddlers in the district. “Eliminating them may take time, but our constant efforts will surely weaken them in the days to come,” the NCORD team added.

The East Siang SP in his address highlighted the progress achieved so far in elimination of the drug menace. He sought proper coordination among stakeholders to root out the problem.

Later in the day, a meeting was convened under the DC’s chairmanship to review the financial status and progress of projects under the Deen Dhayal Upadhyaya Swavalambam Yojana (DDUSY) in the district.

During the meeting, the DC reviewed the financial implementation and status of DDUSY of the district from department DPO and branch managers of all banks. The DC requested all branch managers to speed up the banking process, so that beneficiaries receive their scheme benefits early.

Earlier, Planning Research Officer Miti Darin dwelt on the obstacles faced during implementation of the schemes.

Also present at the meeting were DPO Tatak Mibang, Lead Bank Manager P Basumatory, and all the branch managers of banks in the district. (DIPRO)