Road safety awareness prog

BOMDILA, 27 May: Taxi drivers, heads of departments, and other participated in an awareness programme on road safety measures, organised here by the West Kameng district administration on Monday.

The programme was chaired by DTO (i/c) Tashi Phuntso, who made the participants aware of road signals, symbols, and other traffic rules.

The Bomdila police station OC highlighted the role of different traffic signals and other road safety measures, and urged the public to refrain from using mobile phones while driving, drunk driving, and unnecessary overspeeding.

The participants were made aware of the importance of using seat belts, helmets and other safety measures.

Booklets on traffic signals and road safety were also distributed during the programme. (DIPRO)