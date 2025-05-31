Training prog on substance abuse

AALO, 30 May: A training programme under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (NMBA), themed ‘Substance abuse prevention and life skills’, was conducted at the circuit house here in West Siang district on Friday.

During the programme, which was sponsored by union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, ICDS Deputy Director Yabi Riba Ete emphasized the importance of the NMBA, and highlighted the pivotal role of master volunteers in spreading awareness about the ill-effects of drug abuse.

NGO Mother’s Vision’s managing director Kennedy Bagra and DTO Nyade Padu Bagra delivered presentations on the social causes of drug abuse and the role of psychosocial treatment in managing substance use disorder.

The session also covered topics such as acute behavioural effects, withdrawal features, and the impact of prolonged use of psychoactive substances.

Aalo ADC Mabi Taipodia Jini urged the master volunteers to dedicate their efforts towards making the district drug-free. (DIPRO)