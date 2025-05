DULIAJAN, 30 May: Duliajan-based Zaloni Ladies Club (ZLC), organized a health awareness programme to mark World Menstrual Hygiene Day at Chachaji Uccha Madhyamik Vidyalaya, Bosapathar in Dibrugarh on Wednesday.

The programme focused on sensitizing adolescent girls to the importance of menstrual hygiene, physical wellbeing, and emotional health.