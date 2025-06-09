Delay in scholarship disbursement

Editor,

I am writing as a concerned student on behalf of myself and many others across Arunachal Pradesh who are currently distressed due to the prolonged delay in the disbursement of pre- and post-matric scholarships.

These scholarships are not mere financial benefits; they are essential lifelines for students pursuing education away from home. For many, the delay has led to mounting difficulties in paying rent, semester fees, examination charges, and meeting daily expenses. This has caused anxiety, academic interruptions, and even forced some students to consider dropping out temporarily.

Through the platform of The Arunachal Times, I humbly request your kind support in publishing this matter in your upcoming edition to raise awareness and urge the government departments concerned to take immediate action.

We are confident that your esteemed publication, known to voice people’s concerns, will help amplify this pressing concern and bring relief to thousands of students awaiting their scholarships.

Thakngam Wangsu