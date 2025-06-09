Conduct limited departmental exams for in-service govt employees

Editor,

Every year, the APPSC releases the APPSCCE calendar, which is a good opportunity for thousands of fresh graduate aspirants. Young aspirants get a chance to become officers. But there are hundreds of in-service government employees who are equally efficient and competent to take responsibility of higher posts if given the chance.

But the tragedy of these in-service government employees is that, after being absorbed in their jobs for many years, they can’t compete with young and fresh graduates. Many of these government employees have to get into lower-ranked jobs due to family and financial problems.

Every year, when the final results of the APPSCCE are declared and many young aspirants fulfil their dream of becoming officers, we go into depression and our dream of becoming an officer again appear in our eyes, but we in-service employees can’t compete with young aspirants after being in the job for many years.

Other state governments, in order to boost the morale of in-service government employees and to utilise the service of best in-service government employees, hold combined limited departmental exams for in-service government employees from time to time.

Therefore I on the behalf of in-service government employees appeal to the chief minister to look into our appeal and do the needful. And I also appeal to the CoSAAP to submit a memorandum in this regard to the competent authority.

Takam Yalum