VKVAU observes death anniversary of Capt Venkatraman, institutes ‘Best NCC Cadet Award’

CHIMPU, 8 Jun: Commemorating the first death anniversary late Captain KK Venkatraman on Sunday, the Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya Alumni Association (VKVAU) here instituted a ‘Best NCC Cadet Award’ for one male and one female cadet, to be given away annually.

Capt Venkatraman had served in Arunachal Pradesh for over a decade in various capacities under the Vivekananda Kendra Arunachal Pradesh Trust. He was instrumental in introducing band and parade training in VKVs, instilling a sense of discipline and patriotism among the students.

This award is a tribute to Capt Venkatraman’s unwavering dedication to youth development and the spirit of service embodied by the National Cadet Corps (NCC).

The first ‘Best Male NCC Cadet Award’ was conferred on Bomkar Taba of the 22nd AP Bn NCC, Pasighat, while the ‘Best Female NCC Cadet Award’ went to Lungkhung Yazi of the 1st AP Bn NCC, Naharlagun. Each award includes a cash prize of Rs 25,000 and a commemorative memento, sponsored by the family members of late Capt Venkatraman, fondly known as Captainji.

Home Principal Secretary Kaling Tayeng presented the awards to the recipients in an award-giving ceremony held at the VKV here.

The event also featured the screening of a commemorative video on the life and contributions of the late captain, a rendition of patriotic songs by the VKV alumni, and a book reading from Captainji’s work, Narmada Parikrama.

After moving to the south, Capt Venkatraman became the local guardian for many Arunachali students pursuing higher education in southern India during the early 1990s. Many of those students have gone on to become bureaucrats, doctors, and respected figures in society – a testament to Captainji’s lasting influence and mentorship. (DIPRO)