Arunachal athletes in tug of war selection trial for national teams

ITANAGAR, 9 Jun: Twelve athletes from Arunachal Pradesh will participate in the selection trial for India’s men’s and women’s tug of war teams for the TWIF World Outdoor Tug of War Championships, scheduled to be held in Nottingham, England, from 4 to 7 September this year.

The selection trial will take place in Kohima, Nagaland, on 11 and 12 June.

The participating athletes are: (Men): Dare Kagung, Likha Berlin, Lindum Tama, Tam Doro, Tai John, Tadar Tamey, Yarda Tai; (Women): Bengia Ruktung, Tarh Mangsha, Hamam Bani, Biki Yatang and Choki Sumnia.