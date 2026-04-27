KIMI, 26 Apr: West Kameng Deputy Commissioner Dr Dilip Kumar visited the Kameng Hydropower Station (KaHPS) here on Saturday, and interacted with the head of project and other senior officers of the project to review the functioning and ongoing activities of the project.

Accompanied by Thrizino Additional Deputy Commissioner Topek Kakki and the Buragaon assistant commissioner, the DC held discussions on operational efficiency, power generation status, issues pertaining to infrastructure and maintenance, and other key issues related to the project.

He emphasised the importance of maintaining high standards of safety and effective coordination with the district administration.

Matters related to local area development and corporate social responsibility initiatives were also discussed.

The DC emphasised the need for sustained environmental safeguards and strict adherence to regulatory norms in the ongoing operation and maintenance of the project. He also took stock of the facilities available at the KaHPS, and reviewed the overall condition of the project site. (DIPRO)