GSS Leel running from temporary bamboo structure

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 9 Jun: Headmaster Sangha Takam of the Government Secondary School (GSS) Leel, in Sangram circle of Kurung Kumey district, has said that the classes in the school are being run in a temporary bamboo structure that was built two years ago with the help of panchayat leaders and village youths.

In a video on social media, Sangha showed the ramshackle bamboo structures in detail and questioned the authority, asking how quality education could be provided to children under such distressing condition of the school infrastructure.

“Imagine, even in 1960, the condition of government schools would have been much better compared to this school,” he said.

“How can we provide quality education to children in such a situation?” Sangha questioned.

The headmaster said that all 10 classrooms of the school are not functioning properly as the teachers are occupied in eight classrooms.

It is learnt that four units of teachers’ quarters are under construction by the Rural Works Department, funded under Special Assistance to State for Capital Expenditure. However, the executive engineer concerned did not respond to this daily when it sent queries seeking details of the project’s funding amount.

As per the record available with the Education Department, 14 teachers are currently posted at the school, and the school has total enrolment of 29 students.

GSS Leel was established in 1967 as a primary school and upgraded to upper primary level in 1986, and to secondary level in 2015. The school is 15 kilometres from Sangram subdivision of Kurung Kumey district. It is learnt that the 100-bedded government residential school is also attached to the school.