EKSWCO hails Rijiju’s intervention

SEPPA, 11 Jun: The East Kameng Social Welfare and Cultural Organization (EKSWCO) has expressed gratitude to union minister Kiren Rijiju for his intervention in addressing the exclusion of Sambo Lapung, a three-time national weightlifting champion from Arunachal Pradesh, from the initial selection trials for the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships.

The Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWF) recently announced revised trials, including Sambo Lapung and five other Northeast athletes, to be held on June 30, 2025, in Patiala for the Commonwealth and World Weightlifting Championships.

The decision comes after concerns were raised by EKSWCO and the Arunachal Olympic Association regarding Lapung’s omission, despite his impressive record of gold medals in the 96kg category at the Senior National Weightlifting Championships in 2022, 2023, and 2024.

The revised trials are seen as a step toward ensuring a fair selection process, addressing the disappointment felt by many in Arunachal Pradesh and the Northeast.

EKSWCO also thanked the Arunachal Olympic Association for their consistent support in raising the issue with the IWF.

The EKSWCO extended best wishes to Lapung for the upcoming trials, expressing confidence in his ability to perform and hoped that the selection process will be based on merit and transparency, offering equal opportunities to all athletes.

Reiterating its appreciation for Rijiju’s role in resolving the matter, the EKSWCO noted that his efforts have boosted hope among athletes from Arunachal Pradesh and the Northeast, encouraging them to pursue excellence in sports.