NHRC trains officials of APSHRC on e-compliance and e-file management

ITANAGAR, 11 Jun: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) conducted a one-day online training programme on e-compliance and e-file management skills for the officials of the Arunachal Pradesh State Human Rights Commission (APSHRC) on Tuesday.

The training was aimed at equipping the participants with the necessary tools and knowledge to effectively manage paperless human rights violation cases through digital platforms, the APSHRC said in a release.

It focused on enhancing knowledge and competencies of the officials in diarization processes, best practices in complaint handling, and efficient documentation of human rights-related cases.

Special emphasis was laid on using digital systems for case registration, action taken reports, file movement tracking, document management, dashboard usage, reporting procedures, and the functioning of the Central Registry System, ensuring a seamless and accountable workflow, the release said.

Resource persons from NHRC shared their insights, expertise, and practical experiences in ensuring proper diarization of complaints and digital case management techniques.

Bamang Tago, acting chairperson of APSHRC, expressed gratitude to NHRC for their valuable support in conducting the training.

“This initiative has significantly enhanced the capacity of our officials, enabling them to address issues of human rights more effectively and deliver better service to the state,” he said.

Tago added that the NHRC is committed to supporting the State Human Rights Commission in their efforts to promote and protect human rights.

“This training is a step towards building a more robust and effective human rights framework in the state,” Tago said.

The programme was part of a broader initiative to strengthen the institutional capacity of APSHRC and to foster a more responsive, transparent, and effective human rights protection mechanism, the release added.

The programme included interactive sessions, case studies, and discussions to ensure a comprehensive understanding of human rights principles and practices.

APSHRC secretary Ibom Tao also attended the training.