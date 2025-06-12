Governor expresses concern over challenges posed by illegal immigration

ITANAGAR, 11 Jun: Arunachal Pradesh Governor K.T Parnaik expressed concern over the challenges posed by illegal immigration and emphasized the need for continued vigilance and effective administrative measures to address the issue.

On Wednesday, Parnaik met his Assam counterpart Lakshman Prasad Acharya at Raj Bhavan in Guwahati and engaged in a cordial exchange of views on key regional issues and collaborative opportunities concerning both states.

During the meeting, both Governors, as enablers and constitutional heads of their respective states, reaffirmed their shared commitment to peace, progress, and prosperity for the people of the Northeast.

Parnaik appreciated the positive strides taken by the Chief Ministers of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh in resolving long-standing border issues. He noted that the ongoing dialogue has fostered a renewed sense of harmony and goodwill among the people of both states, who share age-old cultural and social ties.

Highlighting the potential of the Act East Policy and the ‘Rising Northeast’ initiative, the Governor described them as game-changer in the region’s development narrative. He underlined the Northeast’s immense promise in manufacturing, services, and entrepreneurship, as well as its emerging role as a hub for regional and international cooperation.

The Governor also shared his concerns with his Assam counterpart about the annual devastation caused by floods and landslides, particularly the tragic loss of life and economic hardships inflicted on vulnerable communities. He stressed the importance of long-term, sustainable solutions to mitigate these recurring natural disasters.

As a token of love and appreciation from the people of Arunachal Pradesh, the Governor presented a book titled ‘Orchids of Arunachal Pradesh’ to the Governor of Assam, promoting the living symbols of Arunachal Pradesh’s pristine natural heritage and untouched ecosystems. (PRO to Raj Bhavan)