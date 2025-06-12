CS reviews monsoon preparedness in state, asks key departments to ensure buffer stock of essential items

ITANAGAR, 11 Jun: Chief secretary Manish Gupta reviewed the status of monsoon preparedness in the state in a meeting held in his conference hall here on Wednesday.

In view of the recent havoc created by heavy rainfall across the state, which claimed 12 precious lives, the CS directed all deputy commissioners to be ready with all resources to tackle any eventualities due to natural calamities. He insisted that all DCs, SPs, and other heads of offices remain stationed at their headquarters during the monsoon season.

He also directed the key departments to ensure a buffer stock of essential items, medicines, etc., well in advance to avoid hardships due to scarcity, and to be prepared to restore essential services immediately in case of any disruptions caused by natural catastrophes.

The CS further directed the deputy director general, telecom, to ensure mobile connectivity remains functional, especially during the monsoon season, and to maintain an uninterrupted power supply to facility centres. He also requested the DGP to review the functionality of WT stations across the state.

Earlier, DM secretary Dani Salu briefed the gathering on monsoon preparedness activities carried out by the disaster management department and the current status of monsoon damages across the state.

The meeting was attended by the DGP, home principal secretary, finance and health commissioners, secretaries of civil aviation, PWD, WRD, RWD, UD, PHED, and power, as well as representatives from NDRF, SDRF, telecom, IMD, APSAC, and deputy commissioners and SPs from all districts.