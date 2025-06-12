Union asks govt to operationalise district hospital

[ Harshwardhan Pillai ]

ITANAGAR, 11 Jun: The Siang District Students’ Union (SDSU) has raised serious concerns over the continuing non-operational status of the newly constructed District Hospital in Boleng, which despite being officially inaugurated on 19 December, 2024, remains inaccessible to the public and devoid of essential medical services.

Addressing reporters at the Arunachal Press Club here on Wednesday, SDSU vice president (protocol) and chairman, medical & health sector Karban Tamut expressed deep disappointment over the state government’s inaction in operationalizing the facility, which was expected to serve as the primary healthcare centre for the entire Siang district.

Tamut highlighted the day-to-day hardships faced by the residents, who are compelled to undertake long and risky journeys-often exceeding 90 kilometers-to seek medical treatment in nearby towns such as Aalo and Pasighat. “In times of emergency, every second counts. But in Siang, the hospital doors remain shut while lives hang in the balance,” Tamut remarked.

The Union underlined several critical shortcomings within the district’s healthcare infrastructure, particularly the absence of functional pharmacies, chemist outlets, and basic emergency supplies.

According to Tamut, the situation is in stark violation of the Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS), which mandate that district hospitals must be staffed with a minimum roster of qualified specialists and stocked with life-saving equipment and medicines.

“Yet, Siang continues to suffer from a chronic shortage of both personnel and resources,” he added.

In a detailed appeal, the SDSU has demanded the immediate appointment of key medical specialists to Boleng District Hospital including an anaesthesiologist, gynaecologist, paediatrician, geriatrician, orthopaedic surgeon, and general surgeon-all considered vital for running a fully functional district-level hospital.

“These are not optional posts. They are the backbone of any emergency healthcare system. Without them, the building is just concrete-it cannot save lives,” Tamut emphasized.

Furthermore, the Union called for the urgent posting of medical officers at the Community Health Centre in Rumgong, which continues to function with inadequate staff.

The SDSU also demanded the immediate shifting of healthcare operations to the newly built hospital in Boleng, noting that the older facility is no longer equipped to handle the growing medical demands of the population.

“We are not asking for privilege-we are asking for survival,” Tamut said, urging both the state health department and political leadership to act with urgency and responsibility.