Fires render 4 families homeless; ABK team provides immediate relief

PASIGHAT, 17 Jun: A joint team of the Adi Bane Kebang (ABK), Adi Bane Kebang Youth Wing (ABKYW) and AdiSU on Monday visited the four families whose houses were gutted in two separate fire incidents in Pangkeng and Lorging villages in Siang district a week ago, and provided them with financial assistance.

The first fire incident occurred in Pangkeng village in Pessing circle on 9 June, where the kutcha house of one Takit Tatak was devastated. The other fire incident occurred in the midnight, completely burning down the dwellings of Tapor Mize, Tanying Mize, and Tane Talom in Lorging village.

No loss of human life was reported due to the fire, but an old woman from Tapor Mize’s family sustained burn injuries in the midnight fire.

The affected families are presently taking shelter in temporary makeshift houses built by the villagers.

The ABKYW earlier launched an online ‘voluntary contribution drive’, thereby collected Rs 1,62,152, out of which they spent a sum of Rs 40,600 for helping four fire victim families, ABKYW sources said on Tuesday.

ABK president Tanon Tatak and general secretary Geyon Tayeng, who led the team, also assessed the extent of the damage, and urged the villagers to remain alert to prevent such tragedies.