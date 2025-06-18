Landslide damages GHSS; officials conduct site inspection

RAGA, 17 Jun: In the aftermath of a landslide that struck on the night of 15 June, a team of officials led by Kamle Deputy Commissioner JT Obi conducted a detailed inspection of the Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) here on Tuesday to assess the extent of damage to the campus.

Accompanied by DDMO Taku Natung Nabam, DDSE Emin Rumi, GHSS Principal Y Anku Padi, officials from the Water Resources Department, and members of the NES School Adoption Committee and the School Management Committee, the DC reviewed the severely affected areas of the school.

According to preliminary findings, the physics laboratory has been completely destroyed. Additionally, significant cracks have developed in the chemistry, biology, tourism & travel, and IT laboratories, raising concerns over their structural safety.

The NCC building and the sports building, located near the physics lab, are also reported to be in a precarious condition. The school library is likewise at risk due to its proximity to the affected area.

The inspection team also visited the Boori Boot yullo ground, which is on the rear side of the school, where the public gallery building collapsed following sudden and intense rainfall. Authorities are investigating the cause and the stability of the remaining structure.

As a safety measure, people have been urged not to go near the rear side of the school, where cracks and ground instability remain a serious concern.

The team further inspected the girls’ hostel, and the classroom constructed by the NES.