DC urges bankers, depts to implement schemes proactively

ZIRO, 18 Jun: Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Oli Perme instructed all the bankers and line departments concerned to implement the Atmanirbhar schemes and the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Swavalamban Yojana (DDUSY) proactively and ensure efficiency and transparency in the process.

She said this during a District Level Review Committee meeting with bankers and line departments here on Wednesday to review the implementation of Atmanirbhar schemes and the DDUSY in the district and to facilitate seamless and timely disbursal of loan amounts to the beneficiaries.

The DC also distributed appreciation certificates to bank managers of those banks who achieved their targets, and urged other bank managers to do the same.

NABARD DDM Lalit Kr Maurya highlighted all the potential credit facilities and other beneficiary schemes available with scheduled banks.

Among others, DPO Joram Tatum, LDM Pankaj Rai, DAO Tasso Butung and managers of various banks were present at the meeting. (DIPRO)