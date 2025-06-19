DC inspects schools, action against absentee teachers

DAPORIJO, 18 Jun: Upper Subansiri DC Tasso Gambo made an unannounced inspection of several government schools, including Paka Secondary School, in the district on 17 June to take stock of the functioning of the schools.

During his visits, two teachers were found to be absent without prior permission, and necessary action has been initiated against the absentee teachers.

The DC directed the school authorities to ensure smooth functioning of schools and cautioned that any compromise on school policy will not tolerated.

Gambo said that similar unannounced visits would be conducted in the future too. (DIPRO)