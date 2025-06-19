KVIC disburses margin money subsidy across India

ITANAGAR, 18 Jun: The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) disbursed margin money subsidy of Rs 300 crore to 11,480 service sector beneficiaries across the country under the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) through the virtual mode on Tuesday.

This disbursement was done against loan sanction of Rs 906 crore.

The event was held at the Rajghat office in New Delhi, from where KVIC Chairman Manoj Kumar, along with his team released the subsidy to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries through the virtual medium.

Speaking on the occasion, Kumar opined that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the vision of a self-reliant and developed India is being realised and the PMEGP has become its strong pillar.

He reiterated that this scheme is not limited to providing only financial assistance, but it has also become a social movement which is connecting lakhs of youths, women and artisans with self-employment and entrepreneurship.

“The role of this scheme has been significant in creating employment and self-reliance in every village,” Kumar said.

All the six zones of the country actively participated in this disbursement programme. Under the central zone, subsidy of Rs 72 crore was disbursed for a total of 2,403 projects in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Uttarakhand, for which a total loan of Rs 218 crore was sanctioned. In the east zone, subsidy of Rs 22 crore was disbursed to 996 projects in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal and Andaman & Nicobar Islands, while the loan sanction was about Rs 71 crore.

To the states of north India – Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Rajasthan and aunion territory Chandigarh – a total of 2,713 projects were given subsidy of Rs 61 crore, and a loan of Rs 184 crore was sanctioned for these projects. The 81 projects in the Northeast region, which includes states like Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura, received subsidy of Rs 2 crore.

To the southern states – Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry – subsidy of Rs 116 crore was disbursed, covering 4,565 projects, while loans of more than Rs 343 crore were sanctioned for these projects.

In the west zone, for the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa, subsidy of more than Rs 26 crore was disbursed for a total of 722 projects, against a loan sanction of Rs 82 crore.

Since its inception till the financial year 2024-25, the PMEGP has become a pillar of entrepreneurship and self-reliance in rural and urban India. A total of 10,18,185 micro enterprises have been set up under the scheme so far, for which loans of Rs 73,348 crore have been sanctioned by the Government of India.

Against this, margin money subsidy of Rs 27,166 crore has been provided to the beneficiaries. So far, more than 90,04,541 people across the country have got direct and indirect employment through this scheme.