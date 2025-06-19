Social service conducted at late Dr Daying Ering’s cemetery

PASIGHAT, 18 Jun: A social service was conducted at the cemetery of late Dr Daying Ering here in East Siang district on Wednesday, wherein members from Otin Oyan and Asung Osak, comprising descendants of late Taadi Ering and late Susok Tasung Ering (parents of Dr Daying Ering) took part.

The initiative was organized as a mark of respect and homage to the visionary leader, preceding his death anniversary to be observed on 21 June.

Born on 11 December, 1929 in Runne village near Pasighat, Dr Ering played a pivotal role in the political evolution of the NEFA. He began his career in the Indian Frontier Administrative Service and was nominated to the Lok Sabha, representing the NEFA,by the president of India in 1963. He also served as parliamentary secretary and deputy minister in the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, Govt of India.

In 1964, Dr Ering chaired the historic Ering Commission, whose recommendations in 1965 laid the foundation of India’s panchayati raj system by proposed a four-tier local governance structure. He passed away in 1970 in Shillong. (DIPRO)