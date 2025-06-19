Stop Diarrhoea Campaign launched in P/Pare

YUPIA, 18 Jun: The Papum Pare district administration launched the Stop Diarrhoea Campaign-2025, aimed at reducing the incidence of diarrhoea among children under the age of 5 years, particularly during the summer and monsoon seasons.

The campaign was launched by EAC Dani Rikang at the Middle School here on Wednesday.

The campaign will include monitoring of 5,103 children under the age of 0-5 years for diarrhoea cases, provision of oral rehydration salt and zinc tablets at all the four community health centres, 13 primary health centres, and 27 sub-centres across the district.

The campaign emphasizes the importance of proper hygiene practices, including hand-washing techniques, and awareness about diarrhoea prevention.

A demonstration on hand-washing techniques and ORS preparation was also conducted during the launch event.

EAC Dani Rikang assured full support from the district administration and urged everyone to work enthusiastically towards improving healthcare delivery in the district.

District Medical Officer Dr R Rina Ronya highlighted the significance of the campaign and its objectives.

The launch event concluded with a tree plantation programme at the school campus.

The programme was attended by district officials, healthcare professionals, teachers, and students. (DIPRO)