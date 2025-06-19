Insurance scheme benefits 20 livestock owners

KIMIN, 18 Jun: A significant milestone was achieved under the livestock insurance scheme in Papum Pare district with 19 mithuns and one cow insured for a period of three years in Upper Jumihere. This initiative aims to provide financial security to livestock owners against unforeseen events such as death or disease outbreak.

As per the norms of the insurance scheme, the livestock owners have to pay 5.5% of the sum insured; the central government pays 75% of the premium under the National Livestock Mission, and the state government pays 10% of the insurance premium.

The insurance process was supervised by District Veterinary Officer Dr Takio Taram Tarh.

Balijan Veterinary Officer (VO) Dr Tumge Ete and Kimin VO Dr Yapu Nijo, along with field staff, executed the insurance process in the presence of the mithun owners.

This initiative underscores the district administration’s commitment to supporting livestock farmers and promoting the growth of the livestock sector in Papum Pare. (DIPRO)