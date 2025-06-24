A gruesome murder

The alleged murder of a construction worker from Assam in Chimpu, Itanagar, has shocked the people of the state.

Prabhash Doley was just 22 years old. He had come from Misamora village, Dekapam, in Assam’s Dhemaji district to work as a labourer in the state capital. The gruesome act has left many horrified by the sheer brutality of the killer and the motive behind it. Why would someone, even in a fit of anger, commit murder with such blatant disregard for the law?

The ICR police have arrested a suspect, identified as Tai John (26), in connection with the murder.

The Takam Mising Porin Kebang (TMPK), the student body of the Mising tribe in Assam, has demanded life imprisonment for the accused and appealed to Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Law, Legislative & Justice Minister Kento Jini, and the Arunachal Pradesh Police for prompt justice by ensuring a life sentence for the perpetrator and adequate compensation for the bereaved family.

To press its demands, the TMPK staged a protest in Dekapam, Jonai, in Assam’s Dhemaji district, demanding capital punishment for the murderer of Prabhash Doley.

They have warned the authorities of intensified agitation if their demands are not met. The priority now is justice for the grieving family, and the police must conduct a thorough investigation and file a chargesheet on time to ensure early delivery of justice.