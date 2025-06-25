Siluk making history

Siluk in the Mebo Circle of East Siang district has been featured in an NCERT book.

The village is mentioned in Chapter 12 of the Environmental Studies textbook for Class 3, under the heading ‘Taking Charge of Waste’. As the chapter highlights, Siluk took charge of its waste management and turned it into a movement to become a zero-waste village. Through collective responsibility, the villagers committed to reducing, recycling, reusing waste, and practicing composting.

Siluk has been adjudged the cleanest village of the district thrice under the Chief Minister’s Award for Cleanest Village.

Siluk is a prime example of how communities, when united, can transform not only their village but also contribute positively to the broader Arunachali society.

In a state where garbage dumping is still widely practiced and proper waste disposal is often neglected, Siluk stands out as a shining example – not just of cleanliness, but of community ownership and initiative. This is a practice that should be encouraged and replicated by other villages across the state.

After all, it is our responsibility to leave behind a cleaner and greener world for future generations.