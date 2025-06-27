Training prog on IRS, civil defence security

YINGKIONG, 26 Jun: In accordance with the national disaster management guidelines and as part of the capacity-building initiatives of the District Disaster Management Authority, a two-day training programme on incident response system (IRS) and civil defence security drills was held at the DC office conference hall here in Upper Siang district from 25-26 June.

The programme was chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner-cum-incident commander NNonaang, and was attended by all the members of the IRS.

On day 2, civil defence security drills was conducted by Maj Yogesh Mishra of the 103 Infantry Brigade, who delivered a comprehensive presentation on the flood relief operations undertaken by the Indian Army, highlighting operational strategies, coordination mechanisms, and the Army’s preparedness during natural calamities.

District Disaster Management Officer Anie Yangfo delivered a presentation highlighting the standard operating procedures for wartime emergency preparedness and response, emphasizing coordination strategies, resource mobilization, and community readiness.

Earlier, during the inaugural session, Yangfo conducted an orientation session for the IRS team members, outlining their roles and responsibilities under the IRS framework. Various case study scenarios were also presented and discussed to enhance practical understanding and preparedness.

The training aimed to strengthen district-level response mechanisms and ensure coordinated action during emergencies and disasters. (DIPRO)