Six-day civil-military workshop ends

PASIGHAT, 26 Jun: The six-day civil-militaryfusion workshop concluded on Thursday with a valedictory function held at the College of Agriculture here in East Siang district.

The programme was organised by the Spearhead Gunners of the Sigar military station and the East Siang district administration. The workshop was conducted based on the guidelines promulgated by the PMO and the Defence Ministry for promoting shared vision on developmental goals and security paradigm.

The concluding function was attended by IGP (Central Range) Hibu Tamang, East Siang DC Sonalika Jiwani, Spearheads Gunners Commander SP Pankaj Lamba, SDPO Dr Akanksha M Tamgadge, SDO Sanjay Taram, retired IAF group captain Mohonto Panging, senior officers from the Indian Army, HoDs, SDRF members, representatives from the BRO, members of the Arunachal Pradesh University, Rashtriya Raksha University, Pasighat, JNC, youths, NCC, research students of social and tribal studies, veterans, and other stakeholders.

The DC in her address expressed optimism that the joint roadmap prepared by the civil administration and the Army would enhance collaboration in disaster response, infrastructure development, tourism promotion and community empowerment in the district and the state in general.

The DC lauded the welfare activities taken up by the Spearhead Gunners/Indian Army for empowering the youths and community in East Siang through skilling and training, and exposure programmes.

The workshop sessions were conducted on various themes, such as disaster management, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR), integrated development plans, socio-cultural dynamics, enhancing tourism by civil-military fusion, etc.

The workshop was conducted on the model of mutual briefing, brainstorming sessions, on-site visits and formulation of a joint action plan.

Altogether 58 civilian participants attended the workshop. The military attendance included the Spearhead Gunners of the Sigar military station, Project Brahmank, the 22 AP Bn NCC, and the East Siang Sainik School.

The workshop sessions also included visits to the Veteran Suvidha Kendra and the Spear Corps Empowering Veterans and Aspirants (SeVaA) Kendra, Pasighat, run by the Indian Army.

Meanwhile, a two-day civil-military fusion seminar concluded in Rayang in East Siang district on Thursday.

The seminar, which was aimed at fostering a whole-of-nation approach to nation-building, defence preparedness, and regional development, brought together key stakeholders from the military, civil administration, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Border Roads Organisation, National Hydroelectric Power Corporation, Rashtriya Raksha University, the Agriculture Department, the National Cadet Corps, and the state police.

Notable attendees included Upper Siang Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang, Upper Siang SP Token Saring, and East Siang SP Pankaj Lamba, who shared valuable administrative and law enforcement perspectives.

Day one of the seminar focused on border management, infrastructure and capability development, tourism promotion, and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) coordination. The event served as a platform for sharing institutional approaches and exploring joint strategies for enhancing security and sustainable development in border areas.

On day two, discussions expanded to include strategic initiatives such as the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project and the development of human resources as a vital pillar of nation-building. The Spearhead Division general officer commanding also participated in the deliberations, offering valuable insights to promote synergy and deepen civil-military collaboration in support of national objectives.

The seminar culminated with actionable recommendations on improving coordination mechanisms, aligning infrastructure planning, enhancing disaster response readiness, and promoting strategic tourism as a tool for economic and national integration.

The event underscored the importance of integrated efforts in addressing both traditional and non-traditional challenges, and reaffirmed the commitment of all stakeholders to work in unison for a secure, resilient, and developed nation. (DIPROs)