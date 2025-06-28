AKDSU expresses disappointment over KEWA’s silence, reiterates bandh threat

[ Harshwardhan Pillai ]

ITANAGAR, 27 Jun: In the ongoing dispute between the All Kamle District Students’ Union (AKDSU) and the Kamle Employees Welfare Association (KEWA), the former expressed deep disappointment over the KEWA’s continued silence.

Earlier, the AKDSU had issued a 15-day ultimatum for de-recognition of the KEWA, and announced a phase-wise bandh call if their demand is ignored.

The conflict, which first came to public attention on 7 June, began when AKDSU leaders, including its general secretary Yom Rajen Thomas Dui, slammed the KEWA’s resolution to boycott the student body.

The resolution reportedly included a directive capping individual donations to the union at Rs 5,000, without prior consultation with the AKDSU.

Addressing reporters at the Arunachal Press Club here on Friday, the union accused KEWA president Remar Gab of irresponsibly publicizing the resolution via social media “without verifying the facts or communicating with AKDSU leadership.”

Dui said, “I have always seen KEWA members as our elders and shown them respect. But this silence is not just damaging to me personally, it’s an attack on the image of AKDSU as a whole.”

Dui emphasized that the issue could have been resolved privately through dialogue, but the KEWA’s decision to go public forced the AKDSU to pursue a media-driven course.

“Since they took it to the media without informing us, we have decided to keep the issue public as well,” he stated.

“What is the name of the senior member to whom you are referring with all this allegation? Let him speak,” said the AKDSU.

“What was the amount that you donated which made you feel insulted when returned? Who was the executive of the AKDSU who accepted this alleged donation? There is no sign of such an incident in our records,” the union added.

In a significant escalation, the union served a fresh 15-day ultimatum to the Kamle district administration, seeking de-recognition of the KEWA.

It said that if no action is initiated by the authorities, the AKDSU would launch a three-phase bandh, of 24 hours, 36 hours, and 48 hours. The fourth phase could be an indefinite bandh, the union said.

Dui added, “We respected KEWA as an association of elders, but are they now taking our respect for granted? The president of KEWA is showing no accountability, no willingness to clarify or accept fault. This silence speaks volumes.”

While the AKDSU has left the door open for a resolution if KEWA responds, the tone of the union suggests that hope is fading. As the issue escalates, all eyes are now on the KEWA and the district authorities to see whether the standoff can be defused before the bandh begins to disrupt public life.