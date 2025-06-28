Siram accuses govt of turning deaf ear to people’s problems

[ Prafulla Kaman ]

PASIGHAT, 27 Jun: Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bosiram Siram accused the state government of turning a deaf ear to the problems and grievances faced by people living different districts.

Siram, who arrived at his native village Mibuk in East Siang district on Friday, alleged that the BJP government in the state is not interested in hearing problems and grievances being faced by people in different districts.

“The BJP is trying to establish bureaucracy in the country, demolishing the foundation of democratic secularism built earlier by Congress governments,” he said, criticizing the ruling BJP-led government at the Centre.

The newly appointed APCC president vowed to raise the problems and grievances of the people living in the state.

“I will work as a mouthpiece of the state’s people and raise their concern through various press media,” Siram said.

Stating that the Congress party is keeping its door open for all, the APCC chief appealed to all party workers who left the party to come back and help him in bringing a political change in the state.

Siram said he would work to reconnect Congressmen who left the party and defected to other parties in the last elections.

Earlier, the APCC chief was accorded a warm reception by Congress party workers from Siang, Lower Siang, East Siang and Lower Dibang Valley districts upon his arrival here on Friday.

He also addressed Congress workers at Mirbuk village, asking them to keep unity and win the confidence of the common people.

Siram was accompanied by party leaders, including former APCC general secretary Kon Jirjo Jotham, state Mahila Congress leader Yane Dai, Youth Congress general secretary Bukjong Lego, and DCC presidents.