ZLC organizes medical camp at Zaloni Tea Estate

DULIAJAN, 1 Jul: A medical camp was organized by the Zaloni Ladies Club (ZLC), Duliajan under its flagship project ‘Nightingale,’ in collaboration with OIL Hospital and Tengakhat BPHC at Zaloni Tea Estate here on 29 June.

A total of 228 patients availed free medical counselling and treatment during the camp. All individuals above the age of 30 were screened for blood pressure, haemoglobin, and random blood sugar (RBS) levels. Additionally, 22 women over 30 years underwent cervical cancer screening, reinforcing the focus on women’s health awareness.

The medical team was led by CGM (medical services), OIL, Dr. N.K Das and comprised doctors from OIL Hospital – Dr. Hiranmay Bhattacharjya, Dr. Angshuman Chaudhury, Dr. Punyeswar Keot, Dr. Jahnavi Konwar, Dr. Nilotpal Saikia, Dr. Balaji K B as well as paramedical staff, pharmacists, lab technicians, and GNM nurses.

The event was attended by ZLC president Geety Rekha Phukan, secretary Mouchumi Rajkumari, project convenors Dr. Leena Das and Dr. Pallavi Bhattacharya, and SDMO of Tengakhat BPHC Dr. Rashmi Thakuria.