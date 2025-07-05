Stop Diarrhoea Campaign launched

AALO, 4 Jul: The Stop Diarrhoea Campaign (SDC) was launched at Bal Bharati School here on Friday by West Siang ZPC Tumpe Ete.

Speaking on the occasion, the ZPC applauded the consistent efforts of the Health Department in reducing the burden of diarrhoeal diseases over the past decades. Reflecting on the situation 15-20 years ago, he noted that diarrhoea was one of the most common and fatal illnesses among children, often resulting in high mortality rates. “Thanks to improved healthcare infrastructure, awareness campaigns, and timely interventions, diarrhoea is now rarely seen in our community,” he said.

He called for continued community involvement to eliminate preventable child deaths entirely.

District Reproductive and Child Health Officer (DRCHO) Dr Tomar Kamki gave a detailed overview of the SDC, emphasizing its goal to prevent diarrhoeal deaths and illnesses among children under five through a multi-sectoral approach. He elaborated on the 7-point strategy, which includes promotion of exclusive breastfeeding, Vitamin A supplementation, handwashing with soap, safe drinking water and improved sanitation, use of zinc + ORS during diarrhoeal episodes, complete immunization, including rotavirus vaccine, and community education and awareness.

DMO Dr Linya Lollen emphasized the importance of inter-departmental coordination. She sought active collaboration of the ICDS, the Education Department and PRI members to ensure that the campaign reaches every household, school and village in the district. (DIPRO)