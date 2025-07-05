DC highlights need for sustainability in projects

ANINI, 4 Jul: Dibang Valley DC Bekir Nyorak underscored the urgent necessity of adopting a sustainable approach in implementing government projects and infrastructure to fulfil the district’s holistic development goals.

The DC also called for developing a comprehensive action plan across all sectors to expedite works and meet the project timelines.

During his inaugural monthly District Level Monitoring Committee meeting held here on Friday, Nyorak emphasized the importance of inter-departmental coordination to “align and elevate”development initiatives.

Key departments, such as the PWD, RWD, UD & Housing, PHE&WS, and Power provided detailed presentations about the current status of their ongoing projects.

Expressing concern over the quality of drinking water, the DC urged the Public Health Engineering Department to accelerate its efforts in providing safe and clean drinking water to the residents of Dibang Valley. He also asked the departments to adhere strictly to standards in quality, design, and structural integrity.

The DC directed the circle officers to conduct quarterly circle-level monitoring committee meetings and report their findings to the DC’s office. (DIPRO)