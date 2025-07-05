Governor greets people on Dree

ITANAGAR, 4 Jul: Governor KT Parnaik has extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Dree festival of the Apatani community, and expressed hope that the sacred festival would bring joy, good health, abundant harvest, and prosperity to every home.

“Dree festival is a beautiful expression of the Apatani community’s deep bond with nature, their agricultural way of life, and their rich cultural traditions. It reflects the strength of our tribal heritage and the unity that binds our multi-ethnic society,” the governor said.

Parnaik urged the elders and youths of the Apatani community to continue nurturing their cultural roots with pride and ensure that these treasured traditions are passed on to future generations.

“Let the spirit of Dree guide us towards collective growth and a brighter tomorrow,” he said.

“On this auspicious day, I offer my sincere prayers to Danyi Piillo and seek blessings for peace, harmony, and the wellbeing of all humanity,” the governor said. (Raj Bhavan)