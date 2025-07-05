MARO, 4 Jul: A team of scientists from Basar (Leparada)-based ICAR AP Centre conducted a diagnostic field visit to poultry farms in Chota Rupak and Tode villages here in Upper Subansiri district to address various problems faced by the local poultry farmers.

The team visited different farms where Vanaraja poultry birds had been distributed by the ICAR Basar under the TSP in March this year, and inspected the housing, feeding, biosafety measures, and the overall weight gain of birds.

Addressing the problems faced during rearing of the birds, ICAR Basar veterinary extension senior scientist Dr Doni Jini suggested culling males andmaintaining a flock ratio of 1:10 male to female, deworming, and following the vaccination schedule.

Agroforestry scientist Dr Rajesh A Alone spoke on the cultivation of green fodder as livestock feed, and YP-II Nyamo Dirchi offered suggestions for management of pest and disease in horticulture crops.