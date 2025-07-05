FNR mourns demise of Dr Ngully

ITANAGAR, 4 Jul: The Forum for Naga Reconciliation (FNR) has deeply mourned the passing away of Dr Phyobemo Ngully.

The FNR in a condolence message said that the demise of Ngully – a man of deep compassion, unwavering conviction, and quiet strength – has left a void that words can scarcely fill.

“Dr Ngully’s life was not merely lived; it was woven, like a sacred tapestry, by the hand of god. His journey among us was an epic of grace and courage, marked by a steadfast commitment to truth, reconciliation, and the flourishing of the Naga people,” the FNR said in the message.

“He was a fugue of inspiration and his life a melody of hope that harmonized with the cries and dreams of our people. In every conversation, he spoke of the Naga future with fondness and faith, never wavering in his belief that healing and unity were possible.”

The FNR said messages condoling the demise of Dr Ngully are pouring in from various Naga political groups, tribal hohos, and friends from the Quaker community in the United Kingdom.

“Their words echo our own sorrow and affirm the far-reaching impact of Dr Ngully’s life and witness,” the message said.

The FNR conveyed heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family members.