Trout mortality reported in Dirang

DIRANG, 4 Jul: Mass mortality of rainbow trout (Oncorhynchus mykiss) has been reported in Rungja village in West Kameng district.

West Kameng KVK fisheries specialist Satyendra Kumar visited the affected farmers’ fields following the report, and advised them to shift their remaining healthy fish to other raceways or tanks to minimize losses.

He further advised the farmers to clean tanks every fortnight, use disinfectants like lime solution or potassium permanganate, and wash the raceways properly.

Kumar opined that trout fish growers in the district suffer heavy losses due to poor management practices of raceways.

“Management practices for trout farming, particularly for cold-water species like the rainbow trout, involve several biological, technical, and environmental measures to ensure healthy stock, high survival rates, and profitable production,” he said.