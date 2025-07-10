MEDPs organised in Namsai

NAMSAI, 9 Jul: Two Micro Enterprise Development Programmes (MEDP), sponsored by the NABARD and implemented by the BLCCT, in collaboration with the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM), concluded on Tuesday.

The programmes were conducted at Jona-I village and Alubari, focusing on the production of soap, household cleaning and hygiene products, and incense sticks.

Each of the 15-day training programmes equipped 30 self-help group (SHG) members with hands-on skills and practical knowledge aimed at enabling them to start their own micro-enterprises.

At Jona I village, the valedictory programme witnessed enthusiastic participation of SHG members and community leaders. NABARD AGM Kamal Roy, along with officials of the ICICI Bank, Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank, ArSRLM, Kudumbashree NRO, and panchayat leaders attended the occasion.

Roy congratulated the trainees and highlighted the importance of market linkages, branding, and packaging to enhance the commercial viability of their products. He also encouraged the implementing agency, BLCCT, to continue providing handholding support to help SHGs transform their skills into successful ventures.

Simultaneously, the incense stick making MEDP concluded at Alubari with a valedictory programme attended by Chongkham ADC K Tikhak. He commended the SHG women for their well-packaged incense stick products and encouraged them to take forward their learnings into enterprise creation.

In his address, Roy emphasized the importance of adhering to the “panchsutra” (five key principles) of SHGs, and spoke on wider opportunities under the NABARD’s developmental interventions. The ZPM of Alubari assured support from the local administration, and underscored the need for strong branding and marketing.

The programmes concluded with distribution of certificates.