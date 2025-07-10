DCC, DLRC meeting held

BASAR, 9 Jul: A District Consultative Committee (DCC) and District Level Review Committee (DLRC) meeting was convened here on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Leparada Deputy Commissioner Atul Tayeng.

The meeting witnessed active participation of representatives from all the banks operating in the district, the RBI representative, officers of the agriculture and allied departments, the district planning officer, the industries deputy director, and officials from the ArSRLM.

During the review, it was observed that the credit-deposit (CD) ratio of the district as of 31 March,2025, stood at 30.76% with the Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank (APRB), reflecting a significantly lower CD ratio of 16.35%. Further, overall priority sector lending was recorded at a modest 17.21%.

The RBI representative expressed concern over the sluggish credit growth and urged all bankers to adopt a more proactive approach in extending credit facilities to the customers. Emphasis was also laid on enhancing financial inclusion and ensuring customer-friendly banking practices.

DC Tayeng reiterated the importance of improving the CD ratio in the upcoming quarter, and also called for expediting the processing of ‘atmanirbhar’ applications “in order to complete it before the allocations for financial year 2025-26 is received.”

Raising concern over the persistent delays in loan sanctioning by banking institutions, the DC advised them to simplify the procedures to make them more accessible and responsive to the needs of beneficiaries, especially under various government schemes.

“While strictly adhering to banking norms, the aspirations and expectations of beneficiaries under government schemes must also be taken care of and addressed in a timely manner,” he stressed.

The meeting also deliberated the ongoing special financial inclusion campaign. During the discussion, DPO Marto Dirchi raised the issue of the need to open an SBI branch in Tirbin town, which was received positively by the RBI official.

All members of the DCC/DLRC and other attendees actively contributed to the discussions, reflecting a shared commitment to improving financial services delivery in the district. (DIPRO)