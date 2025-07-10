CoSAAP stages statewide dharna, raises five key demands

ITANAGAR, 9 Jul: The Confederation of Service Associations of Arunachal Pradesh (CoSAAP) on Wednesday staged a peaceful dharna at the civil secretariat here, under the aegis of the All India State Government Employees’ Federation (AISGEF).

The protest highlighted five major demands, including the constitution of the 8th Central Pay Commission, restoration of the old pension scheme, release of pending dearness allowance (DA), regularisation of contractual employees, and an end to privatisation and downsizing of government departments.

The protest, held from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm, was led by the central executive council (CEC) of CoSAAP and members of the Arunachal Pradesh Engineering Service Association (APESA), and was supported by a large number of government employees across various departments.

Similar demonstrations were simultaneously observed in all districts, where employees gathered in their respective office premises and participated by displaying placards, posters, and banners.

The decision to extend support to the nationwide general strike was taken during the general body council meeting held on 14 June in Itanagar, CoSAAP secretary-general Gonya Riba said.

The meeting underscored the collective resolve of the state government employees to stand in solidarity with national issues affecting their welfare.

Following the dharna, a memorandum detailing all the demands was submitted to the state chief secretary here and to deputy commissioners in all districts.

The CoSAAP reaffirmed that its agitation will remain peaceful and democratic but will continue unless the demands of the state government employees are addressed with seriousness and urgency. (PTI)